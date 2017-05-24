James Hetfield Reflects On Chris Cornell

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Speaking with local station WAAF, Metallica frontman James Hetfield reflected on the shocking loss of fellow rock vocalist Chris Cornell, calling the sudden death a “sad story.”

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last week following a Soundgarden concert at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. While the cause of death has been ruled a suicide, Cornell’s widow, Vicky, has questioned the role that prescription anxiety medication Ativan had in the singer taking his own life.

“Well, it does make you hug those around you, for sure — bandmates, family that’s out here, family at home,” Hetfield said about the profound loss. “It makes you realize that, you know, there is a darkness that anyone and everyone can find and feel that they’re trapped in. And when you’re there — and at least I know the depth of my darkness at times — it is difficult when you’re in that space to even fathom that there’s someone there that can help you or has been through that before.”

“Sometimes you’re at such a loss. I … obviously can’t explain what he was going through, but we all have our darknesses. And check in with each other — check in with each other. Let each other know how you’re doing.”

Metallica paid tribute to Cornell during the band’s Friday night (May 19) performance at Gillette Stadium. Bassist Robert Trujillo incorporated bits of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” during a bass solo at the show.