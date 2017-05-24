Fenway Park DJ Honors Music Of Manchester At Red Sox Game

May 24, 2017 11:28 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

In the aftermath of Monday night’s (May 22) tragic events at Manchester Arena that left 22 dead and more than 50 injured, musicians around the world have performed heartfelt tributes to the victims and families of those affected by the senseless attack. During last night’s Red Sox game against the Texas Rangers, Fenway Park’s music maestro TJ Connelly issued his own moving tribute to the city of Manchester.

The Fenway Park DJ quietly unveiled a playlist of all-Manchester artists over the course of the ballgame. With songs by The Hollies, New Order, Oasis, The Smiths, and Joy Division, Connelly treated Fenway faithful to an understated history lesson in Manchester’s musical legacy.

Here’s TJ’s playlist:

