Did Metalhead Mike Just Get Another Date?

Kevin wanted an update as to what happened between Liz and Anna from yesterday’s show that wanted to go on a date with Metalhead Mike who just recently became single a few weeks ago.

Kevin brought how his ex-girlfriend left when they were about to sign a new lease on the apartment they were living in. Pete then brought up how Liz will be away this weekend because Mike said yesterday he would bring her to Boston Calling so there is that.

While this was being discussed, a woman called in interested in dating Mike. Kevin and Pete talked to her about her life story and what she looked like.

They finally brought Mike in for his opinion on her and what will come of all this.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.