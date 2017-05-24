Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnnie B. Good’ Gets Sequel ‘Lady B. Goode’

By Abby Hassler

“Johnny B. Goode” remains as one of Chuck Berry’s most influential songs, it evokes the true essence of Berry’s iconic rock and roll sound.

Today (May 24), Berry’s team released the song’s sequel “Lady B. Goode” off his upcoming album, Chuck, set for release June 9.

The new single features guitar work from three generations of the Berry family: Chuck, Charles Jr. and Charles III. “Lady B. Goode” follows the previous release of “Big Boys” and “Wonderful Woman.”

Listen to “Lady B. Goode” below.