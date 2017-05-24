Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 24 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Bob Dylan. Just as with the “Abbey Road” album cover picturing the Beatles crossing the road, Bob Dylan walks down a street on the cover of his second album “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.” On both covers there’s a famous make of vehicle on the left. What car company?

Volkswagen. It’s a Beetle on “Abbey Road” and a microbus on Dylan’s cover.

