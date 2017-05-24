Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 24 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Bob Dylan. Just as with the “Abbey Road” album cover picturing the Beatles crossing the road, Bob Dylan walks down a street on the cover of his second album “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.” On both covers there’s a famous make of vehicle on the left. What car company?
ANSWER: Volkswagen. It’s a Beetle on “Abbey Road” and a microbus on Dylan’s cover.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 24th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: The Rolling Stones released their single “Jumping Jack Flash” … A year later, the Beatles’ “Get Back” went to #1.
- 1982: A benefit concert in San Francisco for the Vietnam Veterans Project netted $175,000. Jefferson Starship, The Grateful Dead and Boz Scaggs performed.
- 1997: Bob Dylan was hospitalized with what was described as a “life-threatening” viral infection that caused the sac around his heart to swell…He soon recovered.
- 2003: Paul McCartney played his first concert in Russia, playing in Moscow’s historic Red Square (down the block from the other Lenin!).
- 2004: Attorneys for Bruce Springsteen shut down an online auction in which a document said to be the rocker’s birth certificate was up for bid.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Canned Heat played the first of two nights at the Psychedelic Supermarket in 1968…And Deep Purple was at the Music Hall in 1973!