Boston Emissions 5/21/17: Talking To Animals, Gigolo Aunts, Stompbox, Quintaine Americana + Special tribute to Chris Cornell

*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio. Often times when I email bands this question while preparing the show on Sunday, I do not get a response back in time to add to the playlist. Songs should be clean or edited for airplay.
Thank you.
Local Songs of the Week +5/21/2017
All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.
3] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night
https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com
2] Psychic Dog – In the Dark
https://psychicdog.bandcamp.com
–Friday, May 26 at O’Brien’s Allston with When Particles Collide, Powerslut, The Knock Ups
1] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids | Event link
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, May 21, 2017
Talking to Animals – Kid Is Not Alright off Manhole, 1998 (1990 Rumble)
Gigolo Aunts – Cope from Flippin’ Out, 1993
Letters To Cleo – Here and Now from Aurora Gory Alice, 10993 (1992 Rumble)
6L6 – Y’Know, 1994
Stompbox – Chevy S-10, 1992
Quintaine Americana – Guns, 1996
Caspian – Hymn for the Greatest Generation
Their music is otherworldly. Takes me somewhere else. For us, who are feeling the sadness of losing Chris Cornell.
The Milligrams – It’s The Same, 2017
https://themilligrams.bandcamp.com
Count Zero – Starry Skies, 1997
Count Zero – Starry Skies (Lilypad 3/2012)
Temple of the Dog – Say Hello to Heaven, 1991
Temple of the Dog – Pushing Forward Back, 1991
Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U
Chris Cornell – Can’t Change Me from Euphoria Morning, 1999
Soundgarden – A Room A Thousand Years Wide from Badmotorfinger, 1991
Soundgarden – Loud Love from Louder Than Love, 1989
Soundgarden – Hands All Over from Louder Than Love
Soundgarden – Jesus Christ Pose from Badmotorfinger, 1991