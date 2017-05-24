Boston Emissions 5/21/17: Talking To Animals, Gigolo Aunts, Stompbox, Quintaine Americana + Special tribute to Chris Cornell

L I N K S

When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio. Often times when I email bands this question while preparing the show on Sunday, I do not get a response back in time to add to the playlist. Songs should be clean or edited for airplay.

Local Songs of the Week +5/21/2017

All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.

3] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night

https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com

2] Psychic Dog – In the Dark

https://psychicdog.bandcamp.com

–Friday, May 26 at O’Brien’s Allston with When Particles Collide, Powerslut, The Knock Ups

1] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com

–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids | Event link

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, May 21, 2017

Talking to Animals – Kid Is Not Alright off Manhole, 1998 (1990 Rumble)

Gigolo Aunts – Cope from Flippin’ Out, 1993

Letters To Cleo – Here and Now from Aurora Gory Alice, 10993 (1992 Rumble)

6L6 – Y’Know, 1994

Stompbox – Chevy S-10, 1992

Quintaine Americana – Guns, 1996

Caspian – Hymn for the Greatest Generation

Their music is otherworldly. Takes me somewhere else. For us, who are feeling the sadness of losing Chris Cornell.



The Milligrams – It’s The Same, 2017

https://themilligrams.bandcamp.com

Count Zero – Starry Skies, 1997

Temple of the Dog – Say Hello to Heaven, 1991

Temple of the Dog – Pushing Forward Back, 1991

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Chris Cornell – Can’t Change Me from Euphoria Morning, 1999

Soundgarden – A Room A Thousand Years Wide from Badmotorfinger, 1991

Soundgarden – Loud Love from Louder Than Love, 1989

Soundgarden – Hands All Over from Louder Than Love

Soundgarden – Jesus Christ Pose from Badmotorfinger, 1991