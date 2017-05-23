The Experience Tattoo Senseless Survey

Kevin was calling folks at random, and today the random folk was a guy that had to answer a question of when was the last time he saved the day. He didn’t understand it.

Kevin then went on to ask when you choke on an apple seed, peanut butter cups don’t pull this stuff. The guy thought it was a joke including the next few. Kevin asked a question about pizza which made the guy ask who he really was.

Kevin did ask if he calls his scars experience tattoos and soon after asked how often do you take a lunch break that lasts the rest of the day which made him hang up.

Hear the whole thing and experience tattoos they might have.

