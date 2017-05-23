Pete McKenzie Reviews Mac & Cheetos

Pete mentioned yesterday that he was going to go to Burger King to try the Mac and Cheetos on his way home and he did.

He stopped by his local king of the burgers to try it out. He went outside the restaurant of this purchase and recorded his review of it.

Kevin wanted to know if that was the only thing he ordered since he was keeping the fat off.

After his review, he gave it a decent grade. What? You think we are going to write down the grade for you?

You need to listen to find out.

