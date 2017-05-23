Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 23 in Classic Rock History

Rush played the Boston Garden on this night in 1981. What song began each show on that 1981 tour?
ANSWER: “2112 Part 1: The Overture”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 23rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1970: Ex-Animal Eric Burdon released the single “Spill the Wine” with his new collaborators in the band War…
- 1970: The Beatles’ “Long and Winding Road” from their final album Let It Be broke into the top 40 while Paul McCartney’s debut solo album hit #1 on the Billboard album chart…
- 1979: Tom Petty filed for bankruptcy and also petitioned his record company for release from his contract…
- 1979: The Who’s documentary movie “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in New York City…
- 1987: guitarist Ritchie Blackmore of Deep Purple broke his hand while playing a solo during a show in Phoenix…
- 2006: Booking agent and promoter Ian Copeland died of skin cancer at his home in La.. – His brother Stewart Copeland of The Police at his side. Ian is credited with discovering the average white band as well as helping to launch the careers of the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Police and others…
- In the WZLX ticket stash: Supertramp performed at the Music Hall in 1979 and in ’81 it was Rush at the Garden!