Aerochix Are Looking For Their Next Steven Tyler

Joni and Lisa, who play the roles of Joey Kramer and Joe Perry, are in the band Aerochix which is an all female tribute band of Aerosmith. They dropped by the studio today to get the word out that they are on the hunt for their next female Steven Tyler.

We wanted to help them get the word out and even help with auditions (if they let us) to fill the role. They went over how their former singer left the band, what their schedule is like, what songs are most difficult to play, and Kevin wanted to know if the next singer would have to provide their own scarves.

They said they don’t have to resemble Steven but at least emulate him. Pete went over some texts that said they are no joke. They have been in contact with the band before and mentioned what Steven told them.

Kevin then went over a list of female tribute bands which were funny.

Feel you can live up to the role of a female Steven Tyler? Send your information to info@aerochix.com

