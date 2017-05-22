The Spaghetti Spoon Senseless Survey

One awful voicemail later, a new number was rung up for Kevin to spew his senseless questions down the phone line to someone and today a young woman answered.

Kevin started off with “Would you agree that one advantage to being a woman is that no one can surprise you with a kid years later and say that your the mom?” And “Do you keep checking you bank account like a hungry person checking an empty refrigerator, but knowing that neither one is going to magically be full?” Which she claimed to have done.

When Kevin asked “If you were a bird do you think you’d just try to ride around on other birds?”, the woman wanted to know what was up with these questions.

She didn’t understand these questions when he asked “Has your plus one to a wedding ever been your emotional baggage?” She really kept asking him about the survey but Kevin went on to ask “Have you ever used the hole in the middle of the spaghetti spoon to measure out a single portion of dry spaghetti noodles?”

Which was followed by the hang up.

