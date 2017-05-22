Pete Was Playing With Wood Over the Weekend

While everyone was recovering from Metallica or attending a graduation function of some kind, Pete was playing with wood at a lumber yard.

He was at Cape Cod lumber and talked to a guy wearing an old K&M t-shirt. Pete asked him how many people ask him who is on your shirt?

He explained that he gets asked all the time.

Pete then talked to a guy that works on Old Ironsides bringing up the guy that broke onto the ship doing a little damage.

Finally, Pete found and talked to a guy that was a little high pitch. Kevin thought he was talking to a woman until Pete said he was a huge guy.

