Metalhead Mike’s Metallica Review

Kevin brought up the cool Metallica shirt Metalhead Mike was wearing that he purchased Friday night at the show which turned into a little debate over how much he cost.

Mike did have a couple issues which he discussed from the set list to the weird video ending to their odd tribute to Chris Cornell but besides that, he enjoyed himself.

They then got into audio of the show including Hetfield talking to the crowd over if they’ve seen Metallica or not before which was pretty funny.

That wasn’t the only audio he came back with, Mike talked to a guy with a funny shirt and another guy that rocked hard during Volbeat posing a Tom Brady question.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.