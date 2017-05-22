Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 22 in Classic Rock History

In 2006 the surviving members of Led Zeppelin met the king of Sweden to receive the prestigious Polar Music Prize. Who read the ‘induction speech?
ANSWER: Jon Lord, keyboardist of Deep Purple
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 22nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1954: Robert Zimmerman (the future Bob Dylan) made his bar mitzvah…
- 1966: “That’s What You Get “, a single recorded by New Jersey band The Castilles, was released. The song featured a 16-year old Bruce Springsteen…
- 1997: Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie, the best known incarnation of Fleetwood Mac, reformed and taped the first of two MTV Unplugged concerts that were broadcast later that summer…
- 1999: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band set the record for number of shows during one stay at a single arena when they did a 15-night stand at the Continental Airlines Arena in New Jersey…
- 2003: Paul McCartney received an honorary degree from St. Petersburg Conservatory in Russia…
- 2006: Surviving members of Led Zeppelin met the King of Sweden at the Stockholm Concert Hall to receive the Polar Music Prize…
- In the WZLX ticket stash: Paul McCartney & Wings played the Boston Garden on this night in 1976!