Sunday Morning Blues: May 21st, 2017

Walk on Hot Coals
Blueprint
Rory Gallagher

Sunbird
Soul Monster
Rod Piazza & the mighty Flyers

Summertime (Live Canada 1970)
Pearl (Legacy Edition)
Janis Joplin

Hot Southern Night
Can You Stand the Heat?
Ana Popovic/Lucky Peterson

Run Red Rooster
Prayer for Peace
North Mississippi All-stars

Little Red Rooster
I Am the Blues
Willie Dixon

Keep on Growing
Live From the Fox Oakland
Tedeschi-Trucks Band

Coming Home
Crossroads Box Set (Eric Clapton)
Delaney & Bonnie

Have a Little Faith
Have a Little Faith
Mavis Staples

Let You Go
Fall Into Grace
Sarah and the Wild Versatile

I’m Gonna Crawl
In Through the out Door
Led Zeppelin

When the Levee Breaks
Whole Lotta Blues: Songs of Led Zep
Magic Slim/James Cotton

Terraplane Blues
Fool for the City
Foghat

Highway Mama
Make Blues Not war
Chris Zito with Walter Trout

Boogie Man
Middle of the Road
Eric Gales with Gary Clark Jr.

Going Down
In the Palace of the King
John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers

I Shiver
Shame and a Sin
Robert Cray

