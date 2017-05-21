Sunday Morning Blues: May 21st, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Walk on Hot Coals

Blueprint

Rory Gallagher

Sunbird

Soul Monster

Rod Piazza & the mighty Flyers

Summertime (Live Canada 1970)

Pearl (Legacy Edition)

Janis Joplin

Hot Southern Night

Can You Stand the Heat?

Ana Popovic/Lucky Peterson

Run Red Rooster

Prayer for Peace

North Mississippi All-stars

Little Red Rooster

I Am the Blues

Willie Dixon

Keep on Growing

Live From the Fox Oakland

Tedeschi-Trucks Band

Coming Home

Crossroads Box Set (Eric Clapton)

Delaney & Bonnie

Have a Little Faith

Have a Little Faith

Mavis Staples

Let You Go

Fall Into Grace

Sarah and the Wild Versatile

I’m Gonna Crawl

In Through the out Door

Led Zeppelin

When the Levee Breaks

Whole Lotta Blues: Songs of Led Zep

Magic Slim/James Cotton

Terraplane Blues

Fool for the City

Foghat

Highway Mama

Make Blues Not war

Chris Zito with Walter Trout

Boogie Man

Middle of the Road

Eric Gales with Gary Clark Jr.

Going Down

In the Palace of the King

John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers

I Shiver

Shame and a Sin

Robert Cray