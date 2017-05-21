Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 21 in Classic Rock History

Paul McCartney released his second solo album “Ram” on this day in 1971. It got to #2, but would have reached the top if it wasn’t for another artist who held the #1 slot for seven weeks. Who was that?
ANSWER: Elton John and his album “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 21st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1971: Paul McCartney released his 2nd solo album, Ram.
- 1976: Aerosmith put out Rocks. The album went gold on the same day due to advanced orders.
- 1977: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors hit #1 on the charts knocking The Eagles “Hotel California” out of the top spot.
- 1979: Elton John became the first western act to perform behind the Iron Curtain when he played a show in Leningrad. Over 4,000 people packed the Leningrad concert hall to see the 2 ½ hour show, some paying100 rubles (at the time $150) for black market tickets. Elton closed the show with the Beatles “Back in the U.S.S.R.”
- 1992: The last “Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson aired. His final guests were Robin Williams and Bette Midler.
- 2008: ZZ Top performed with “American Idol” winner David Cook on the season finale of the Fox reality show.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: ZZ Top was at the Music Hall in 1975…And the Joe Perry Project played Scotch n’ Sounds in Brockton back in 1983.