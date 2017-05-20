Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 20 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Joe Cocker! Before he became a professional musician, what trade did Cocker study for and then work in?
ANSWER: He worked for the gas company, hooking up tanks and checking home systems.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 20th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1966: The Who were scheduled to play a gig in Berkshire, England and when Entwistle and Moon didn’t show, Daltrey and Townshend went on stage anyway. When the delinquent duo finally did show up Townshend hit Moon with his guitar during “My Generation.” Moon quit the band for a week.
- 1967: The BBC banned The Beatles “A Day in the Life” for possibly encouraging drug use.
- 1967: The Doors played their first big gig when they opened for the Jefferson Airplane at the Van Nuys High School football stadium attended by an audience of 10,000.
- 1975: Drug possession charges against Linda McCartney were dropped. However a Los Angeles court directed her to attend drug counseling, write an essay on the evils of drugs, and asked her to promise not to get busted again – at least not in L.A.
- 1993: Aerosmith filmed at a church in Fall River, Ma where Lizzie Borden worshipped for the “Cryin’” video.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Pink Floyd finished up its 3-nite stand at Foxboro Stadium in 1994.