The Chewy Underwear Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a guy who told him he didn’t have the time and hung up on him! I guess the struggling Friday for survey’s continues but Kevin tried again and a guy picked up the phone.

The first senseless question got an I guess from the guy which was Would you agree that your thumb has probably scrolled more miles on your phone than you’ve ever walked? A few questions down the line, Kevin asked What wine pairs best with concession stand popcorn? He didn’t have a clue on that but when Kevin asked When your 70 do you think you’ll be yelling at kids to get off of your wi-fi instead of your lawn?

This triggered the guy to ask what was up with these questions. He also didn’t agree to the question Would you agree that all underwear is edible if you chew long enough?

After a few more questions, Kevin asked Would you agree that the only thing more incriminating than a mans browser history is a man with an empty browser history?

He hung up during his own response!

