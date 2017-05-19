Pete Was A Raffle Prize Machine!

Pete was out at a golf course for a special occasion and took part in a little raffle prize contest while he was there.

Pete explained how he never wins raffles but yesterday he won twice along with boos from the crowd for winning.

Well Pete came back with a nice Pats water bottle for Metalhead Mike and a hat for Jackson.

Those were small prizes compared to this certain putter that costs for $400 and during the tournament he was in, two guys were talking about that prize speculating if one person won it, they’d give to the other.

Low and behold, it happened.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.