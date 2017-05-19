Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 19 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Pete Townshend!! His dad was a musician, playing in the R.A.F. band. What instrument did he play?
ANSWER: Alto Sax
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 19th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1970: Led Zeppelin left London to write songs for their third album at Robert Plant’s family cottage in Wales. Led Zeppelin III would include acoustic sounds like mandolin, pedal steel and banjo that the band hadn’t explored on their first two releases…
- 1976: Keith Richards was busted when he slammed his car into the center divider on a highway 60 miles north of London and police discovered a vial containing cocaine.
- 1978: Jefferson Starship appeared at the Music Hall. Later that year, Micky Thomas joined as lead vocalist, replacing Grace Slick and Marty Balin. They also added a new drummer, Aynsley Dunbar from Journey.
- 1979: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr reunited for an impromptu jam at a “welcome home” party for Eric Clapton and his new bride, Patti Boyd Harrison.
- 2000: The Allman Brothers announced that they were firing Dickey Betts, one of their founding members because of “creative differences.”
- 2007: Keith Richards attended the “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” premiere in Los Angeles. The Rolling Stones’ guitarist appears in the film as the father of Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.
- In the WZLX ticket stash: Van Morrison played the Aquarius Theatre in 1972…In 1978 Jefferson Starship performed at the Music Hall…And in 1994 it was the second of three nights for Pink Floyd at Foxboro Stadium!