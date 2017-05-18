The Rain Man Senseless Survey

Kevin dialed up the phone and after a couple rings, a man picked up the phone telling Kevin to “go on” with the survey.

First senseless question asked him how he felt about grown men going to Disney. This guy was filled with opinions said he doesn’t judge people.

When Kevin asked if you don’t push it real good, don’t’ push it at all, he said he agreed but when Kevin brought up the real name of Full Nelson, he started to question Kevin because he actually remembered the guy coming to his house for the census.

Kevin then asked him a serious of questions and if he remembered them before asking a question about Abe Lincoln that caused his hang up today.

Kevin compared him to Rain Man.

