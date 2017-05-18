Kevin Wants To Know What You Think of the Heat

Win Celtics Tickets Find Out How to Enter

May 18, 2017 8:30 AM
Kevin brought up the weather and how it’s going to be hot today. Pete brought up how he’ll be out on a golf course all day in it which turned into how Heather was a weather girl.

Back to the heat, Kevin was out at a Mixology competition at Patriot Place and talked to people about the weather and more specifically, the hot weather. He asked one guy if he wanted to be the first guy to complain about the weather and then caught up with another couple who disagreed on the hot weather. The man in the group said to brink beer to deal with the hot weather while the woman said go to the beach.

Kevin then wanted to know if anyone was in bathing suit shape.

