Karlson & McKenzie Screwed Up Mixology Winners

Karlson & McKenzie were at a Mixology competition at Patriot Place where they sampled many drinks and judged how they tasted. After many, many samples, it was time for them to get on the microphone which Jackson recorded.

It was time for Kevin and Pete to read the winners so Kevin went over how they approached it and Pete claimed the blame on who screwed up announcing who won the competition.

Before they got to the audio of the screw up, Kevin wanted to know why Jackson was there. Jackson said because of the free drinks and food.

Sorry Scorpion Bar, but Pete is responsible for teasing you with the winning announcement but it was really Davios.

Hear how it all went down.

