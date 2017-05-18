Chris Cornell’s Top 10 Billboard Hits

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Chris Cornell, the former frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, was found dead in his Detroit hotel room Wednesday (May 17). Known for his towering, emotive vocals, Cornell was one of the most recognizable voices in rock music.

The Seattle musician became a dominant force in the grunge scene with Soundgarden, and experienced even greater success with Audioslave after the turn of the millenium. Cornell also charted with members of Pearl Jam as Temple of the Dog in 1992.

Read on for a full list of Cornell’s top hits, with selections ranging from all three projects.

1. “Like a Stone,” Audioslave, No. 1, May 17, 2003

2. “Black Hole Sun,” Soundgarden, No. 2, July 2, 1994

3. “Burden in My Hand,” Soundgarden, No. 2, Sept. 21, 1996

4. “Be Yourself,” Audioslave, No. 1, April 9, 2005

5. “Pretty Noose,” Soundgarden, No. 2, June 22, 1996

6. “Doesn’t Remind Me,” Audioslave, No. 3, Oct. 1, 2005

7. “Show Me How to Live,” Audioslave, No. 2, Sept. 6, 2003

8. “I Am the Highway,” Audioslave, No. 3, Feb. 21, 2004

9. “Hunger Strike,” Temple of the Dog, No. 7, Aug. 15, 1992

10. “Blow Up the Outside World,” Soundgarden, No. 8, Dec. 14, 1996

Billboard’s ranking methodology is based on an inverse point system where weeks at No. 1 earn the greatest value and weeks at lower ranks earn proportionally less.