Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 18 in Classic Rock History

Black Sabbath played the Providence Civic Center on this night in 1982. Who was the band’s lead vocalist and what recent album was the band promoting?

Ronnie James Dio was the singer and “The Mob Rules“ the album.

