Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 18 in Classic Rock History

Black Sabbath played the Providence Civic Center on this night in 1982. Who was the band’s lead vocalist and what recent album was the band promoting?
ANSWER: Ronnie James Dio was the singer and “The Mob Rules“ the album.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 18th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: Eight thousand fans turned out for the Northern California Rock Festival. Among the bands performing were the Steve Miller Band, The Grateful Dead, Big Brother and The Holding Company, Jefferson Airplane, and The Doors…
- 1980: Yes added two new members to the group. The players were Geoff Downes hired to replace Rick Wakeman on keyboards and Trevor Horne, who took over for singer Jon Anderson. The lineup released one album, Drama, before splitting up for two years. An even newer version of the band would appear in 1983…
- 1982: Black Sabbath played the Providence Civic Center with Ronnie James Dio on lead vocals.
- 1990: The Rolling Stones’ “Urban Jungle” tour began in Rotterdam and in
- 1995: Boston began its first tour since 1987.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash: Jeff Beck was at the Aquarius Theatre with Todd Rundgren in 1972…Talking Heads played the Paradise in 1978…Black Sabbath was at the Providence Civic Center in ’82…And Pink Floyd opened up its run of 3 nights at Foxboro Stadium in 1994.