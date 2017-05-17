The Fun in Funeral Senseless Survey

After making a second call to dial up someone for the survey, a woman picked up the phone agreeing to take it.

Kevin asked if it’s true you had no popcorn left 20 minutes into a movie? She immediately asked what this was for after that question. Kevin kept going asking a question about parking spots and would you do business with a mortician that says “we put the fun in funeral” which made her state she doesn’t know how to answer that.

She kept claiming this survey wasn’t real after a question regarding belly button rings so Kevin asked if she was keeping it real.

She eventually hung up on a question about Ben Affleck.

Hear how baffled she got during this survey.

