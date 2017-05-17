Kevin’s Email Exchange About Talking Over Songs

Kevin brought to our attention this morning an email exchange he had with a listener.

After letting his name out, Kevin read the email, which brought up talking over a song.

The listener wanted to know the reason behind it and the name behind it.

Kevin wrote back, after saying just one replay should be enough, that it’s called talking up a record explaining the process. After the back and forth, Kevin had to think if he was saying the right thing.

Problem with Kevin’s replies is that he is putting in a line that Heather pointed out “Does that help?” which is making this drawn out.

Hear him get all dramatic over the records and question himself.

