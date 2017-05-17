Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 17 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1969, Jimi Hendrix played the Rhode Island Auditorium. He only released one album that year; what was it?
ANSWER: “Smash Hits”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 17th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1971:The Allman Brothers Band played Tufts. 2 months later they released their iconic “Live at Fillmore East” album. Although it was an essential item in any classic rock library and it made the band famous, it took 21 years to go Platinum.
- 1975: Mick Jagger was hospitalized with a severe gash requiring twenty stitches after he accidentally put his hand through the window of a Long Island restaurant…
- 1975: Elton John was awarded a platinum disc for sales of a million copies of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy. The album was the 1st in the history of the recording industry to be certified platinum on the day of its release…
- 1986: A concert in Dublin called “Self-Aid” was held. The Show, which benefited the city’s unemployed, starred U2, Van Morrison, Bob Geldof and several other Irish artists…
- 1987: Tom Petty’s home in Los Angeles burned to the ground…
- 2006: Paul McCartney and Heather Mills confirmed that they had split up. It was the beginning of a long and messy public divorce…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: The Velvet Underground was at the Boston Tea Party in 1968…In ’69 it was Jimi Hendrix at the Rhode Island Auditorium in Providence…The Allman Brothers played Tufts in 1971…And in ’77 it was Procol Harum at the Harvard Square Theatre.