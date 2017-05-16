Will Tommy Heinsohn Ever Return to Karlson & McKenzie?

Karlson & McKenzie had Tommy Heinsohn on this morning to talk Celtics after their big Game 7 win over the Wizards and are now looking to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers.

Right out of the gate, the guys started talking about Kelly Olynyk being aggressive and Tommy thinks he has unlimited talent.

Pete brought up how he looks messy so Kevin and Heather elaborated on it which made Tommy laugh really hard to the point where he said “What’s going on in that radio station?” and “Do you want to call me again?” while laughing. Pete tried to get a nickname from Tommy on Olynyk.

They then switched to Marcus Smart and his nickname of the Junkyard Dog asking Mr. Heinsohn about him.

Pete did get into the draft lottery that happens tonight by introducing the Talking Magic 8 Ball to Tommy.

They then asked Tommy if he had question for the show, which turned into another laugh fest.

