Will Jackson See Metallica This Year? Metalhead Mike Isn’t Helping…

Jackson was in a sour mood during the show this morning because Mike sold his extra Metallica ticket that he bought for his now ex-girlfriend.

Mike has been trying to get rid of it for awhile now and has stated he wants to get the most he can for it.

Kevin & Pete discussed that if the Celtics won last night, they would use their winnings to buy the ticket for Jackson from Mike but nothing was set in stone.

Well, Jackson was told about the ticket before the show started and it set things off. Hear the whole discussion between the show on how it was handled including listener reactions via text.

Was Jackson too naïve to think he’d get a ticket? Was Mike wrong for selling it?

Listen and let us know.

