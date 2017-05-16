Watch Dave Grohl Debut Rollicking New Song

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Dave Grohl debuted a new song Monday night (May 15) at the Acoustic 4 a Cure benefit show in San Francisco. Backed by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and longtime collaborator Rami Jaffee on piano, the trio performed “The Sky is a Neighborhood” for the first time.

“We’ve never played this before to anybody,” Grohl told the crowd before counting off the loping tune with a few muted strums. “The sky is a neighborhood,” Grohl screamed with urgency, barking to the back of venue as excited fans yelped with glee. “Lights coming up ahead, don’t look down,” he pleaded over a spare backing.

2017 marked the fourth year of the Acoustic 4 a Cure benefit. The lineup included Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Sarah McLachlan, Steve Vai and Bob Weir. Typically organized by Hagar and Metallica frontman James Hetfield, Dave Grohl stepped in for Hetfield as Metallica was scheduled to perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert the same night.