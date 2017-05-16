The Animal in Bed Senseless Survey

Kevin was able to get a hold of a guy to take the survey this morning.

After the serious question that reals them in, Kevin went on to ask aren’t you glad that your dog doesn’t tell everyone the conversation you have to would you be ok if the doctor kissed you on the head after an exam? That question caught the caller off guard.

Kevin went on and a few questions later he asked do you think it should be illegal for a mechanic to ask you to sit on his lap while he explains what’s wrong with your car? The caller agreed so Kevin rolled on but when he asked the caller about an animal in bed, the phone was slammed down for the hang up we were all waiting for.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.