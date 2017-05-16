Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 16 in Classic Rock History

U2’s “With or Without You” topped the U.S. singles chart in 1987. Including that one, how many Top 40 singles did U2 score in this country from “The Joshua Tree” album?
ANSWER: Three – including “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where the Streets Have No Name”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 16th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1966: A band called The Castilles made a 2-song demo tape for $500 in New Jersey. The songwriter and guitarist was an unknown 16-year old named Bruce Springsteen…
- 1969: Pete Townshend of The Who spent the night in jail in New York City. He was charged with assault after kicking a police officer off the stage at the Fillmore East. The off-duty cop was trying to warn the crowd of a fire raging next door…
- 1970: Joe Cocker’s “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” tour wrapped up in California in 1970. The tour logged 65 shows in 57 days and burnt Joe Cocker out so badly that he had to take a year off to recuperate…
- 1987: U2 topped the U.S. Charts with the song “With or Without You,” their first #1 hit…
- 1987: David Crosby married Jan Dance at Graham Nash’s home in Los Angeles. During the ceremony Graham & Susan Nash renewed their wedding vows …
- 1998: Keith Richards fell off a chair at his home in Connecticut when reaching for a book. He injured his ribs, forcing the cancellation of some Rolling Stones shows in Europe…
- 2002: Bruce Springsteen issued a statement in which he turned down an offer to run for the U.S. Senate as a third party candidate in New Jersey…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: The Velvet Underground played the Tea Party in 1968 and Joe Cocker was there in ’69.