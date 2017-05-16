Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 16 in Classic Rock History

U2’s “With or Without You” topped the U.S. singles chart in 1987. Including that one, how many Top 40 singles did U2 score in this country from “The Joshua Tree” album?

Three – including “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where the Streets Have No Name”

