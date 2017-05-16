Boston Emissions 5/14/17: Cortez, Psychic Dog, Wildcat Slim, Piebald, Parlour Bells, Loveless, Pixies, Lyres

L I N K S

Local Songs of the Week +5/14/2017

We have put the 2017 Rock & Roll Rumble away. I have more time to review new music and premiere it for listeners of the show. All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.

3] David Age and the Regrets – Heaven

https://davidageandtheregrets.bandcamp.com

2] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night

https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com

1] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com

–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids | Event link

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, May 14, 2017

Lyres – Help You Ann

Blackbutton – Still Kids

Coaches – Elizabeth Warren

Cruel Miracle – Diana

Goddamn Drax – Jenny

Township – Sandy

Kue the Sun – Candy

Bird Language – Jeannette

–Fri, May 26 Midway Café, JP – Reindeer, M.G. Lederman, Medical Maps

Analog Heart – Merrimack Jane

–Harpoonfest this Sat, May 20 at Harpoon in the Seaport, Boston

Mount Peru – So Sue Me, Lucinda

Sarah Rabdau & Self-Employed Assassins – Jackie

Jenny Dee & the Deelinquents – Fox On The Run

–Fri, May 19 at Harpoonfest

Pixies – Magdelena

–Sun, May 21 Paradise Rock Club with Cymbals Eat Guitars

Morphine – Good Woman Is Hard To Find

Cortez – Walk Through Fire from The Depths Below, 2017

–Sat, May 20 at 13th Floor Music Lounge Florence, Mass with Left Lane Cruiser, Crowrider, Bottlefight

Psychic Dog – In the Dark from Lunch Went Well, 2017

–Release show Fri, May 26 at O’Brien’s Allston with When Particles Collide (tour kickoff), Powerslut, The Knockups

When Particles Collide – Fight

–WPC become a full-time touring band this month!

Tom Baker and the Snakes – Run it Out from Lookout Tower, 2017

–Sat, May 20 at Sally O’Brien’s, Somerville for Lookout Tower vinyl release with Black Cheers, The Connection, The Modifiers

Wildcat Slim – Dirt Farmer

Kave Kraft – Fake Ceiling

–Thursday, May 18 at Hennessy Boston

Loveless – Go

Parlour Bells – Never Let Em Hold Ya Back

–Sat, June 24 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Kingdom of Love

Piebald – Grace Kelly With Wings

–Boston Calling next weekend

Mean Creek – My Madeline