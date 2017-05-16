Boston Emissions 5/14/17: Cortez, Psychic Dog, Wildcat Slim, Piebald, Parlour Bells, Loveless, Pixies, Lyres

L I N K S
*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio. Often times when I email bands this question while preparing the show on Sunday, I do not get a response back in time to add to the playlist. Songs should be clean or edited for airplay.
If I never get a response, I will likely skip it. Thank you.
Local Songs of the Week +5/14/2017
We have put the 2017 Rock & Roll Rumble away. I have more time to review new music and premiere it for listeners of the show. All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.
3] David Age and the Regrets – Heaven
https://davidageandtheregrets.bandcamp.com
2] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night
https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com
1] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids | Event link
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, May 14, 2017
Lyres – Help You Ann
Blackbutton – Still Kids
Coaches – Elizabeth Warren
Cruel Miracle – Diana
Goddamn Drax – Jenny
Township – Sandy
Kue the Sun – Candy
Bird Language – Jeannette
–Fri, May 26 Midway Café, JP – Reindeer, M.G. Lederman, Medical Maps
Analog Heart – Merrimack Jane
–Harpoonfest this Sat, May 20 at Harpoon in the Seaport, Boston
Mount Peru – So Sue Me, Lucinda
Sarah Rabdau & Self-Employed Assassins – Jackie
Jenny Dee & the Deelinquents – Fox On The Run
–Fri, May 19 at Harpoonfest
Pixies – Magdelena
–Sun, May 21 Paradise Rock Club with Cymbals Eat Guitars
Morphine – Good Woman Is Hard To Find
Cortez – Walk Through Fire from The Depths Below, 2017
–Sat, May 20 at 13th Floor Music Lounge Florence, Mass with Left Lane Cruiser, Crowrider, Bottlefight
Psychic Dog – In the Dark from Lunch Went Well, 2017
–Release show Fri, May 26 at O’Brien’s Allston with When Particles Collide (tour kickoff), Powerslut, The Knockups
When Particles Collide – Fight
–WPC become a full-time touring band this month!
Tom Baker and the Snakes – Run it Out from Lookout Tower, 2017
–Sat, May 20 at Sally O’Brien’s, Somerville for Lookout Tower vinyl release with Black Cheers, The Connection, The Modifiers
Wildcat Slim – Dirt Farmer
Kave Kraft – Fake Ceiling
–Thursday, May 18 at Hennessy Boston
Loveless – Go
Parlour Bells – Never Let Em Hold Ya Back
–Sat, June 24 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Kingdom of Love
Piebald – Grace Kelly With Wings
–Boston Calling next weekend
Mean Creek – My Madeline