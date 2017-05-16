AC/DC Vocalist Brian Johnson Joins Paul Rodgers Onstage

By Jon Wiederhorn

AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson belted out a version of Barrett Strong’s often-covered “Money (That’s What I Want)” at a Paul Rodgers concert in Oxford, England. Johnson, who started performing with AC/DC in 1980 when he replaced the late Bon Scott, has suffered severe hearing damage over the years and was ordered by doctors to pull out of AC/DC’s 2016 Rock or Bust concerts. He was replaced by Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose.

At the time, Johnson said he couldn’t play the shows, but he wasn’t leaving the band. In a heartfelt statement, he said that he risked “total deafness” if he continued to play large venues. He called the day doctors gave him the news, “The darkest day of my professional life,” but since then he has rested his ears and believes that in time his condition will improve. “I am hoping that in time my hearing will improve and allow me to return to live concert performances,” he wrote. “While the outcome is uncertain, my attitude is optimistic. Only time will tell.”

If the performance with Rodgers is any indication, Johnson could well be on his way to rocking arenas again. Johnson wasn’t the only rocker to join Rodgers during the song. Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant also took the stage, giving fans another unexpected thrill.

Watch the fan-filmed footage below: