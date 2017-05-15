The Nail Salon Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a lovely woman today and it was a good one. She reluctantly agreed to take the survey and immediately start laughing at some of the questions with lots of “No’s” going around from Do you think dogs ever get songs stuck in their heads? To Have you ever thought, what if rocks are soft but they tense up when we touch them? When he asked Is it revenge that keeps you alive?, she said she didn’t have any answers for it.

Kevin kept on rolling after he asked her for confirmation number with questions like What are your top 5 woods? Which needed a little explaining and Do yo think it’s OK to tell kids who are petrified of thunder that it’s the lightning that will kill them?

But when he asked about a nail salon name, she hung up. Kevin wished Heather was keeping track of the questions though because he thought it was 100 but probably closer to 18.

