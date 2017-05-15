Take Virtual Tour Of The Cavern Club; Beatles’ Old Stomping Grounds

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Beatles played their first show at Liverpool’s The Cavern Club on February 9th, 1961. Over the next two years, the band made 292 appearances at the famed rock haunt. It was during this time that the “Fifth Beatle,” Brian Epstein, first discovered the group. Epstein would become the group’s much-needed business manager, crucial to The Beatles’ global rise.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Confirms A New Album Is In The Works

Over the course of the ’60s, a number of popular bands made an appearance at the Liverpool venue. The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds, The Hollies, The Kinks, Elton John, Black Sabbath, Queen, The Who, and John Lee Hooker all performed at The Cavern Club before it was shut down in May 1973.

“We probably loved The Cavern best of anything.” George Harrison said about the venue. “We never lost our identification with the crowd and we never rehearsed anything. We were playing to our own fans who were like us.”

“The Cavern was sweaty, damp, dark, loud and exciting,” Paul McCartney reminisced. “As usual, we didn’t start out with much of an audience, but then people began to hear about us. We could always entertain them.”

Cavern opened as a jazz club in January 1957, before becoming the cradle of 1960s rock n’ roll in subsequent years. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the famed venue, Expedia UK has utilized Google’s Street View technology to create an immersive visual experience where users can explore every corner of the club. With over 35 points-of-interest scattered around the venue, you’ll be able to see photos, quotes, videos, and stories that take you behind-the-scenes.

So throw on your vinyl copy of Please Please Me and click your way through rock n’ roll history as you explore the famous Cavern Club. Take your virtual tour here.