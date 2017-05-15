How is Miss Massachusetts Doing After the Miss USA Pageant?

She didn’t end up placing in the Top 10 at Miss USA this year, but we love Miss Massachusetts anyways! Our former receptionist, Julia Scaparotti, represented the Bay State at last night’s Miss USA pageant.

This morning, Karlson & McKenzie had her dad, Richard Scaparotti on this morning to check in on Julia.

Richard said she is doing okay and went through what she did leading up to the event, from dancing with Pitbull to recording a number of videos with him.

Pete wanted to know if Richard wanted to leave the show after his daughter didn’t place, and he said he stayed the whole event.

Kevin asked if he was doing any gambling while out there and he said he placed some on the Sox.

Julia will be Miss Massachusetts through November and Kevin and Pete reassured Richard that he has a great daughter.

