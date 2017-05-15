How is Kevin’s Daughter Spending Her Last Week in College?

Kevin went out to dinner with his son and daughter, getting a nice surprise since his son picked up the tab.

His daughter wasn’t there because she had a list of things she will be doing with the rest of her friends and classmates at school during their last week in college before they graduate.

Kevin was given a text of the whole schedule starting with Saturday with a Catalina Wine Mixer, to a Luau on Monday to a Box Party which Kevin explained.

One of the ending parties is a fake wedding to dress up then the next night is a bar crawl.

Don’t you wish you were back in college?

