Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 15 in Classic Rock History

In 1975 Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks performed their first show with Fleetwood Mac; it was in El Paso, Texas. Prior to that, how many albums had Buckingham and Nicks recorded together?
ANSWER: Just one. They had begun writing and demoing songs for a second, but their label dropped them.
Rock N' Roll Diary for May 15th
- 1970: Pink Floyd performed a two-plus-hour set at the Crystal Palace Garden in the U.K. Complete with fireworks and a fifty foot inflatable octopus, the concert was so loud that fish were killed in a nearby lake…
- 1971: John and Yoko had two of their movies screened at the Cannes Film Festival in France…
- 1972: The computer designed to handle ticket distribution for The Rolling Stones’ concert in San Francisco overloaded and shut down, forcing thousands of fans who waited all night to leave the ticket line and go home…
- 1974: Bill Wyman of the Stones released hisMonkey Grip solo album, becoming the first member of the band to put out a solo disc …
- 1994: Sting received an honorary doctor of music degree from Berklee College of Music…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Ten Years After played the Music Hall in 1974…In 1978 Lou Reed was at the Paradise…And in 1981, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts played there.