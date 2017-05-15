Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 15 in Classic Rock History

In 1975 Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks performed their first show with Fleetwood Mac; it was in El Paso, Texas. Prior to that, how many albums had Buckingham and Nicks recorded together?

Just one. They had begun writing and demoing songs for a second, but their label dropped them.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 15th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!