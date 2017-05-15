AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Returns To Stage Alongside Robert Plant

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Brian Johnson returned to the stage last night for the first time in over a year. Johnson was forced to hang up his AC/DC microphone last March on doctor’s orders, citing severe hearing loss, but joined Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant and Paul “The Voice” Rodgers onstage in Oxford for a lively rendition of the Barrett Strong classic “Money (That’s What I Want).”

The three frontmen shared vocal duties, with Plant providing harmonica accompianment and Johnson on the tambourine. Johnson, who was replaced by Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose following his AC/DC departure, showed no sign of the hearing loss that forced him to leave the band.

At the time of his departure, Johnson issued a statement discussing his desire to return to the stage. “My doctors have told me that I can continue to record in studios and I intend to do that,” Johnson said. “For the moment, my entire focus is to continue medical treatment to improve my hearing. I am hoping that in time my hearing will improve and allow me to return to live concert performances. While the outcome is uncertain, my attitude is optimistic. Only time will tell.”

Rodgers, best known for his success as the vocalist of Bad Company, toured with Queen in recent years. The musician shared a few pictures from the night on Facebook following the performance.