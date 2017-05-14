Sunday Morning Blues: May 14th, 2017

May 14, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Kansas City
Milk Cow Blues
Willie Nelson with Susan Tedeschi

Mean Town Blues
Live in Kansas City
Nick Schnebelen

It Ain’t You
Wolf Den
Danielle Nicole

I’m Gonna Move to Kansas
Come On in This House
Junior Wells with Derek Trucks

It’s Your Voodoo Working
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish

I’m a Man
Greatest Hits Vol. 1: 1964-1966
The Yardbirds

Back Where I Started
Box of Frogs
Box of Frogs with Jeff Beck

Riding With the King
Riding With the King
BB King & Eric Clapton

Every Day I Have the Blues/Sweet Little Angel/It’s My Own Fault/How Blue Can You Get?
Live at the Regal
BB King

Trial By Fire
Pick Your Poison
Selwyn Birchwood

Burning Down the House
Road Tested
Bonnie Raitt

Dust My Blues
The Ultimate Blues Album (various)
Elmore James

Madison Blues
Fleetwood Mac in Chicago
Fleetwood Mac

Amy Lee
Blue Velocity
Chris Duarte

Don’t Leave Me Here
Tajmo
Taj Mahal & Keb Mo

Midnight Rambler
Let it Bleed
Rolling Stones

Same Old Thing
Shades of Blues
George McCann

69 Dollars
Universal Breakdown Blues
Popa Chubby

