Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 14 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late iconic bass player of Cream – Jack Bruce. Both Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker from Cream were born in England; where was Bruce born?
ANSWER: Glasgow, Scotland
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 14th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1970: Just before they were about to go onstage in Chicago, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young announced they were breaking up with their backing band. Bassist Greg Reeves and drummer Dallas Taylor were fired the next day…
- 1976: Yardbirds vocalist Keith Relf was killed when he accidentally electrocuted himself in his west London home while tuning an electric guitar…
- 1988: Atlantic Records celebrated its 40th anniversary with a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 12-hour event included performances from Atlantic’s stable of artists including Led Zeppelin, yes, genesis, Foreigner, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Led Zeppelin played with the late John Bonham’s son, Jason, filling in on drums…
- 1998: Frank Sinatra died the same day that the final Seinfeld episode aired…
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash: In 1975 The Eagles performed at the Boston Music Hall with Dan Fogelberg…