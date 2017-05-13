Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 13 in Classic Rock History

Van Halen rocked the Orpheum on this night in 1979. How many albums did they have out at that point?
ANSWER: Two. “Van Halen 2” had been released at the end of March.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 13th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: The Beatles shocked the world when they refused an invitation to entertain the Queen at London’s Palladium…
- 1971: Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick was seriously injured today when her Mercedes rammed into a concrete wall near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
- 1978: “Because the Night,” by the Patti Smith Group reached #13 on the U.S. Charts. Co-written by Bruce Springsteen, it was the first time his name appeared on the top 20 singles list…
- 1979: Singer Mickey Thomas and drummer Aynsley Dunbar made their debuts with the Jefferson Starship at a free concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Thomas had been the vocalist for the Elvin Bishop Group and Dunbar the drummer with Journey…
- 1985: Bruce Springsteen married model Julianne Phillips. They would divorce in 1988…
- 2007: The Berklee College of Music awarded U2’s The Edge an honorary doctorate of music degree. He accepted the diploma with a tribute to the graduating class: “For those about to rock, we salute you!”
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash: We have The Who at the Boston Tea Party in 1969…J. Geils played the Music Hall in 1973…In ’74 it was supposed to be Mott the Hoople and Queen at the Orpheum, but Brian May contracted hepatitis and Queen had to cancel its entire U.S. tour. Mott soldiered on alone. In 1979 Van Halen rocked the Orpheum…And in 1984 it was Charlie Daniels, Gregg Allman and Jonathan Edwards at Spencer Fairgrounds.