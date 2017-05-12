SixX Strings: The Revolution Rock Festival is Set to Invade New England Once Again

Are you ready for another revolution New England? Well prepare yourself, because one is coming to shake the ground beneath your feet! This September, the woods of Connecticut will once again be host to a historic event. Will you be ready to battle for your right to Rock?!

“Last year’s festival was tremendously successful as we established ourselves as New England’s rock festival. We had fans from more than ten states throughout the region experience all that the Revolution Rock Festival has to offer. It’s an incredible way to experience some fantastic music while enjoying the amenities of a premium property like Foxwoods Resort Casino.”

-Joe Litvag, Executive Producer of

Revolution Rock Festival for AEG Presents.

The REVOLUTION ROCK FESTIVAL fueled by Monster Energy is set to return this fall with Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown leading the charge. Last year’s inaugural event was such a success with a sold out crowd, the folks over at AEG Presents and Foxwoods Resort Casino have decided to do it all over again!

“The boys and I have a saying in Shinedown. We don’t get all dressed up for nothing!!! We are so privileged to be on such an awesome lineup. Connecticut, LET’S GET IT ON.”

–Brent Smith of Shinedown

This year’s event is slated to tear things up Saturday September 9th with a lineup consisting of Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, A Day to Remember, Halestorm, Steel Panther, Zakk Sabbath, Pop Evil, Asking Alexandria, Starset, Bleeker, DragonForce, Through Fire, Ded, Hell or Highwater, Palisades, and Badflower. There will be various ticket packages including VIP and resort offerings. The VIP ticket holders will also have access to a special Friday Night Kickoff Concert at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino featuring the newly reformed Live, Radkey, and additional guests. Tickets for the Revolution Rock Festival go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 12 at Noon EDT. Also, make sure you check with their website and social media pages for special discount codes and early bird pricing!

SixX Strings covered the event last year with the help of Karlson & McKenzie morning show executive producer Metalhead Mike. His festival recap can be seen right here on WZLX.com. Maybe he will be back again this year? Make sure you keep checking back right here to see what we have planned!

Check it,

SixX