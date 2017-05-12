Chachi and the Geese

Chachi Loprette stops by K&M’s Drive for Charity, and he seems more concerned with the well-being of the geese on the driving range than he is about Jackson the human target!

But first, we get a rundown on some of the snacks on the scene, of course it wouldn’t be a K&M show without copious amounts of food!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.