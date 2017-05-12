Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 12 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Steve Winwood of Traffic and Blind Faith. He also had a huge solo career, as well. What single took him to the top of the charts in America and gave him a Record of the Year Grammy?
ANSWER: “Higher Love”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday: Steve Winwood, solo artists and former member of Traffic and Blind Faith!
- 1964: The Rolling Stones were refused service at a Bristol hotel because they were not wearing ties…
- 1967: The first Jimi Hendrix Experience album Are You Experienced? was released in England…
- 1971: Mick Jagger married Nicaraguan born Bianca Rose Perez Moreno de Macias in St. Tropez, France…
- 1973: Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy” album hit #1…
- 1977: Pink Floyd performed the first quadraphonic concert at Portland Coliseum in Portland, Oregon…
- 1983: With unmanageable debts of over a million dollars Meatloaf filed for bankruptcy…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Johnny Winter rocked the Music Hall with the J. Geils Band in 1971 …In 1979 it was the Patti Smith Group at the Orpheum…The Grateful Dead played the Garden in 1980…And in 1984, Yes performed at the Centrum on their “90125” tour. On that night Jon Anderson accidentally fell from the stage, but returned to the show a few moments later.