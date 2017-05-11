The Nail Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a guy who had a little wind going through his phone mouthpiece telling him his caller number before launching into the questions from Do you like to ruin peoples meals by telling them how much sodium is in their food? To Is it your belief that no sauces should have secrets?

The sauce question made him question what kind of survey is this for and Kevin rolled on with Do you like a woman with awful tattoos because it shows she’s not afraid to make a bad decision? And When you cut your nails in the yard outside, do you ever wonder if the ants really appreciate the giant tusk weapons you’re giving them for their battles? Which sparked a little back and forth over where they cut their nails.

Kevin followed up with Would you agree that there are not enough songs about cheeseburgers? And the caller sarcastically said he agreed.

He finally he hung after Kevin asked this question: Have you ever put on a french maid outfit?

