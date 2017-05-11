The Karlson & McKenzie Show Was Taking Some Heat on Twitter

Pete brought up this morning how we are getting some heat and bashing from so called listeners on Twitter.

Pete went over the timeline and responses to this one guy that didn’t like the show one day.

Pete talked about how he tagged us and ZLX which made him believe lots of people saw it which set this.

They like that we are getting trolled a little bit but Kevin didn’t want to encourage it. Mike chimed in and explained some of the Twitter workings so they understand who saw what.

So with that in mind, follow us @KarlsonMcKenzie on Twitter.

