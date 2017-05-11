Metallica Kick Off WorldWired U.S. Tour With Classic Hits

May 11, 2017 12:34 PM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Nearly 20 years after Metallica last tackled a U.S. stadium tour, the reigning kings of hard rock are back with a vengeance.

Metallica kicked off their 25-date U.S. run Wednesday night (May 10) in Baltimore. The M&T Bank Stadium crowd was treated to a night of classic hits and chugging riffs, with staples like “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” and “Enter Sandman” dominating the extensive setlist.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and co. will bring “Hardwired” and the rest of their WorldWired setlist to Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium Friday, May 19.

Check out the full setlist and some highlights from the show below.

Metallica 5/10/17 Setlist:
“Hardwired”
“Atlas, Rise!”
“For Whom the Bell Tolls”
“Fuel”
“The Unforgiven”
“Now That We’re Dead”
“Moth Into Flame”
“Wherever I May Roam”
“Halo on Fire”
Guitar and bass solos, including “(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth”
“Hit the Lights”
“Sad but True”
“One”
“Master of Puppets”
“Fade to Black”
“Seek and Destroy”

Encore:
“Battery”
“Nothing Else Matters”
“Enter Sandman”

